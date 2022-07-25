Police Investigation: Order Enugu Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Director To Step Aside, CSOs Urges Health Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Collation of civil society organisations in Enugu State has called on the Minister of State for Health to order the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, Dr. Monday Igwe, to step aside from office, as the police begins full scale investigation into numerous allegations leveled against him by the group.

The Groups had petitioned the Inspector General of police over alleged abuse of office, including corruption by Igwe, requesting for a thorough investigation of his activities in the hospital.

The request however, was recently approved by the inspector General of Police, Akali Baba.

African Examiner reports that the Petition made available to our Correspondent and forwarded to relevant Authorities by the Civil Society organizations, equally bothered on allegations of gross misconducts, corruption and impunity.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu yesterday on the development, the Leader, Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke, insisted that “the presence of Doctor Monday Igwe in office as medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu will obstruct the police investigation.

He argued that “as a suspect, he cannot be a judge in his own case”, adding that stepping aside will allow full scale investigation and review of all allegations without interference.

” The Medical Director has continued to victimize his perceived enemies, gross violation of civil service rules, nepotism, bullying of some staff, insisting on keeping the wife Mrs. Chinonye Igwe at the helm of affairs in the school of Post Basic Psychiatric Studies, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu by all means”.

Igboke, further commended the Police, and Federal Ministry Of Health for timely response to the petition, stressing that decisive decisions should be taken to stabilize the health institution.

“Stability of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu will save more lives, enable the staff members to focus on discharging their duties without witch hunting and impunity driven vendetta orchestrated by the Medical Director whom was even sent to restore peace in the institution; but now agent of rancor and crisis” Igboke added.

“While it will be seen that peace has gradually returned at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, fresh crisis looms at the hospital over abuse of office, corrupt practices, nepotism, tribalism and manifestation of obvious acts of a power drunk man by the Medical Director of the hospital Dr Monday Nwite Igwe.

“Dr Monday Nwite Igwe has been acting with impunity, gross violation of all civil service rules and constitution.