We’ll Go For Three Points Against Djurtus –Eguavoen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach, Austin Eguavoen, says his team will go for the maximum three points against Guinea-Bissau in their final Group D game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Wednesday.

The Eagles are top of the group on six points and are already through to the round of 16, but the Djurtus need a win to stand a chance of finishing as one of the best third-place teams that will progress to the next round.

Djurtus have a point after their goalless draw against Sudan in their opening group game, before they narrowly lost to seven-time champions Egypt 1-0 in their second game on Saturday.

The Bissau-Guineans will literally throw the kitchen sink at the Eagles, who may not be fielding their first XI for the game, but an assured Eguavoen says his side will not take the match lightly, insisting they will go all out to grab the maximum points.

“It is important for us to sustain the winning mentality while we keep our heads on our shoulders. Just as I told the boys after the match against Egypt, we are yet to win anything here except points. Guinea Bissau need the three points because they have only one so far and we must be prepared for a massive fight,” Eguavoen said.

“If we let down our guard, we could be punished, and that would not be good for the team’s psychology. We will go for the three points.

“With a little more luck, they could have beaten Sudan and could have drawn with Egypt. That is the kind of opposition we face on Wednesday. Nobody will tell me they’re pushovers.”

Both sides have never met either in a competitive or friendly game and both will love to start the count with a win. In the other Group D game that will be played simultaneously, Egypt will need to beat Sudan to cement their second spot on the table.