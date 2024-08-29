Police Nab Naval Officer Over Murder Of Former Naval Chief’s Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdul Rasheed Muhammad, Nigerian Navy personnel, has been nabbed by the Nigerian police for the death of Aminu, the son of former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral I. I. Ibrahim (retd).

The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, stated this on Wednesday when he paraded the suspect in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory saying that Muhammad murdered Aminu and stole his car two weeks ago.

According to Igweh, the stolen car had been recovered.