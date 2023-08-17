Police Operatives Arrest Persons Involved In Viral Video Of Assault On Enugu Lady

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives serving in Nsukka Area Command of the Enugu State Command, have identified and arrested three persons involved in the viral video wherein Chinenye was seen being beaten, her cloth torn and stripped, and her hair forcefully shaved on the allegation of beating up Anastasia, girlfriend of one Obed Chekwube Ugwuanyi a.k.a. MC Sharp (male).

Also in police custody over the barbaric act are, Chinenye Agbo a.k.a. Star Ella Ada (female), aged 26, and Anastasia Onu (female), aged 26.

Spokesman for the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu Wednesday.

“The trio and others at large are involved in the viral video wherein Chinenye was seen being beaten, her cloth torn and stripped, and her hair forcefully shaved on the allegation of beating up Anastasia, who is Obed’s girlfriend, and giving her a human bite on the chest.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the trio are, however, claiming that the video, which has generated public outcry and condemnation due to the inconceivable assault, inhuman and degrading treatments meted out on Chinenye as seen in the video, is a prank and meant to garner followers on their social media accounts.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while condemning the act, has ordered the State CID Enugu to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those found culpable, to serve as a deterrent to anyone who may want to perpetrate such an act under the guise of a prank.