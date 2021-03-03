Insecurity: Akeredolu Instructs Council Chairmen To Create Vigilance Groups

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has counseled local government chairmen to set up vigilance groups in their respective councils to tackle insecurity in the state.

Akeredolu, who gave the advice on Tuesday in Akure, during a meeting with the chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state suggested the engagement of local hunters to work effectively with the state security network, Amotekun.

“I want to assure you that at least two vehicles would be provided for the Amotekun Corps in each of the local government areas to aid the fight against criminality.

“Knowing that Amotekun is key to the effective security of lives and property of the people of the state, I urge you, executives of the councils, to work with the security agency,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Mr Augustine Oloruntegbe, Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ondo State, congratulated Akeredolu on his inauguration for a second term of office.

Oloruntegbe, who is also the Chairman, Akoko South-West Local Government Area, thanked the governor for conducting the local government election.

