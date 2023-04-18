Police Operatives Burst Child Stealing, Trafficking Syndicate In Enugu

. …..Arrest 2 Female Suspects.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives serving in Enugu State Command, acting on credible information, have busted a child stealing and trafficking syndicate and arrested two (2) female suspects.

Arrested are, one Miracle Orji 24 aged and Blessing Ani aged 34, and their arrest led to the rescue of two children: Ogechi Eneh (female) aged 4 and Destiny Okechukwu (male) aged 1.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe who disclosed this Tuesday morning in a statement said “Preliminary investigation reveals that on 24/03/2023, Miracle Orji stole and was escaping with Ogechi Edeh, before she was intercepted and arrested with the assistance of citizens at Ameke-Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area.

” Her confessional statement led to the arrest of Blessing Ani around Shoprite Mall Enugu, where she was waiting to receive and further traffic the child.

“On her part, Blessing Ani confessed to have been involved in the act of child trafficking since 2017 and guided the Operatives to Abuja, where the male victim, Destiny Okechukwu, who had been sold with fake documents and renamed Chibuike, was rescued.

“Meanwhile, frantic investigative efforts are on course to arrest other members of the syndicate, while the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigation into the case is concluded.