2023: Why Nigerians Must Question Tinubu, Osinbajo, Wike, Other Presidential Aspirants – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has enjoined Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential elections to question aspirants concerning their major past achievements before vying for the number one political position in the country.

Obi, who is also a presidential aspirant, announced this on Monday during a meeting with some stakeholders of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Making reference to the current security problems and other challenges Nigeria is faced with, Obi tasked citizens of the country to do a thorough background check of the candidates so as to avoid going through another journey of pains and agony in the country.

He said, “Anybody who comes here and says to you that he wants to be President, ask, where he was 25 years ago and what he has done, where is he coming from?

“Ask questions about his achievements in the past. Where have you worked? Which school did he go to? Let us know how he managed public money that was given to him in the past.”