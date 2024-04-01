Police Raid IPOB/ESN Criminal Hideout In Enugu, Kill 2, Recover Rifles, Ammunition, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu state police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner Kanayo Uzuegbu, weekend through the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, at about 2:30 a.m., carried out an intelligence-guided raid of a suspected IPOB/ESN outlawed criminal hideout in Akwuke community of Enugu South Local Government Area.

The Operatives were, however, met with resistance from the renegades, who opened fire upon sighting them, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the Operatives.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who diclosed this in a statement Sunday in Enugu said “Two (2) of the criminal elements were neutralized, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“One (1) AK-47 rifle, one (1) submachine gun (SMG), one (1) stainless pump-action gun (PAG), twenty (27) live and twenty (23) expended rounds of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition were recovered after the raid. Also recovered are five (5) live cartridges, and a small blue-colored Gideon New Testament bible used to conceal objects suspected to be charm.

According to him, “a preliminary investigation reveals that the breech number of the recovered AK-47 was wiped off and that the criminal elements are responsible for several attacks and carting away of police officers rifles, as the rifle’s magazine bore the Nigeria Police Force colour. Further discreet investigations are ongoing.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, while commending the Operatives for the operational feat, has reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid Enugu State of unrepentant criminals.

“He, however, solicits the continued support of the citizenry, while urging them and owners of medical facilities, in particular, to report persons found with gunshot wounds to the Police.