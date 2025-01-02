Police Recover Three Projectiles In Borno, Avert Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police authorities in Borno State have recovered three projectiles in Borno State, averting an explosion.

The spokesman of the Borno Police Command Nahum Daso said the projectiles were recovered in the Dala Kafanti Area of Maiduguri, the capital of the North-East state.

“On 2nd January 2025, at about 0925HRS, following a report received from one Asabe James of Dala Kafanti Area Maiduguri – Borno State reported to the command that she sighted a suspicious sack containing unidentified items behind her house, on receipt of the information, the Command EOD-CBRN Base 13 Maiduguri, swiftly moved to the scene, cordoned and swept the area, where three (3) projectiles were recovered in the sack,” the spokesman said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“Preliminary investigations further reveal that the ordnance was dropped by unknown persons in the first flush of the morning on the same day.

“Community members were further sensitized on Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORE) and Safety measures.”

The Borno State Police Command under the leadership of CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal PSC has reiterated its efforts in ensuring public safety with the recent achievement in the recovery of 3 projectiles in Dala, Maiduguri.

SAFETY TIPS

1. Stay calm: Keep your composure to think clearly and react appropriately.

2. Be aware of your surroundings: Take note of your location, the explosive’s location, and potential escape routes.

3. Maintain a safe distance: Keep a safe distance from the explosive to minimize the risk of injury.

4. Do not touch or approach the explosive: Never touch, move, or try to dispose of the explosive yourself.

5. Evacuate the area: Clear the area immediately and advise others to do the same.

6. Report to the police or authorities: Call the police or local authorities and provide them with as much information as possible.

7. Provide details and location: Share your location, describe the explosive, and provide any other relevant details.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal further reassures the Command’s commitment to ensuring Public safety and security.

In this regard, members of the public are advised to remain calm and be vigilant, and report any suspicious objects or activities in their domain through the following emergency contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293.

ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso Anipr,

Police Public Relations Officer,

Borno State Command.