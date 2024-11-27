Police Sack Inspector For Collecting N45k Bribe To Conceal Rape

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has sacked Edith Uduma, an inspector, for allegedly taking a bribe from Abraham Uzuobo, a sergeant, to hide a rape incident.

It is worth recalling that Uzuobo was accused of raping a 17-year-old female suspect in a room inside South-Ibie police station in Edo state. The suspect was detained at the police station after she was alleged to have received stolen property.

In October, a video showing Uzuobo quickly wearing his trousers while the female suspect was lying on a chair inside a room in the police station went viral on social media.

In the video, Uzuobo was quarrelling with a female officer for recording the incident.

The female officer in the background of the video was subsequently identified as Uduma.

According to available information, Uduma was the charge room officer (CRO) on duty on the day the incident occurred.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, stated that Uduma called her husband, Ibrahim Mohammed, a police inspector, instead of reporting the incident to the appropriate authorities.

Adejobi stated that Uduma and her husband asked for N1 million bribe from Uzuobo to aid him in hiding the incident.

The force spokesperson stated that Uzuobo offered the couple N45,000.

“However, the sergeant offered only N45,000 in cash, which they collected at that instance, and after a few days, contacted the sergeant to request the same sum of N1,000,000, but the sergeant refused to comply,” Adejobi said.

“Dissatisfied by his refusal to follow through with the blackmail, they decided to report the erring officer to the DPO and also simultaneously share the video on social media.

“Everyone culpable in this case has been sanctioned appropriately, as there is no intention to impede justice.

“The erring sergeant has been dismissed and prosecuted and is currently in prison custody as the trial progresses.

“Inspector Edith Uduma was also dismissed for her role, while her complicit husband has been reduced to the rank of sergeant.

“However, it has come to the attention of the force that following her dismissal, Mrs. Edith has made numerous unfounded claims regarding her innocence and has sought to taint the reputation and integrity of the adjudicating authority, the inspector-general of police, in person and the entire police force.

“It is imperative to set the record straight and provide clear context regarding her actions and the decision to dismiss her from service.

“The dismissal of former police inspector Edith Uduma was not only justified but necessary, based on thorough investigations that presented irrefutable evidence of her failure to follow standard incident report protocol to immediately document the incident, attempt to conceal an offender for benefit, participation in extortion, and manipulating the justice process for personal gain.”