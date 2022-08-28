My Husband ‘ll Become Next Bauchi Gov – Buhari’s Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has stated that her husband, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.), will be victorious in the Bauchi State governorship election in 2023.

Farouq stated this at an event held by Bauchi indigenes and friends of Abubakar at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Saturday, August 26, 2022.

The minister had midway through her welcome speech stated that Abubakar is the best brother, husband, and governor anybody can ever pray to have.

She said: “Sadique is the best brother, father, and husband. I have no doubt that he will be the next and best governor of Bauchi State Insha Allah.”