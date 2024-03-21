Portable Hints on Exhuming Mothers’ Corpse for Reburial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has opened up on why he exhumed his mother’s body for reburial.

The African Examiner writes that the musician recently exhumed his mother’s corpse and reburied her.

Speaking in a viral video on X, Portable stated that he exhumed her body because the land where she was buried was sold.

He said, “I lost my mother at the age of 13. I exhumed her body and reburied her because they sold the land where she was initially buried.”

He further disclosed that he wants to build a mansion at the place where he reburied his mother.