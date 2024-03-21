W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Portable Hints on Exhuming Mothers’ Corpse for Reburial

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest News Thursday, March 21st, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has opened up on why he exhumed his mother’s body for reburial.

The African Examiner writes that the musician recently exhumed his mother’s corpse and reburied her.

Speaking in a viral video on X, Portable stated that he exhumed her body because the land where she was buried was sold.

He said, “I lost my mother at the age of 13. I exhumed her body and reburied her because they sold the land where she was initially buried.”

He further disclosed that he wants to build a mansion at the place where he reburied his mother.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=94584

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us