Poverty, Hunger, Main Cause Of Kidnapping, Insecurity – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has blamed the escalating kidnappings and insecurity in the country on what he described as worsening poverty and hunger in the land.

On January 5, gunmen abducted six young girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, a situation that has generated public outcry.

Last Sunday, the abductors killed Nabeeha, one of the six sisters, purportedly as a warning to the family for failing to pay the ransom of N60 million.

Reacting on his X handle on Monday, Atiku said the spate of violence in the country distresses him.

“It is obvious that the worsening poverty and hunger in the land is escalating the level of kidnapping and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in Abuja, the federal capital,” he stated.

“When the government fails to fulfil its constitutional obligations of protecting the lives and property of citizens, it is an invitation to kidnappers and other criminal elements to have a free rein visiting houses and hotels in and around the capital city, kidnapping citizens without resistance. This is a sad development.”

He lamented that kidnappers continue their reign of terror unchecked, calling on the authorities to address the dire security situation urgently to regain the trust of Nigerians.

See the full post by Atiku below:

The escalating violence and lawlessness in our nation deeply distresses me as bandits and kidnappers continue their reign of terror unchecked. Our youths and innocent citizens are being murdered daily. Just last Saturday, we lost Nabeeha to her captors. Yesterday, the tragedy deepened with the murder of more victims, including Folorunsho Ariyo, a 13-year-old student. Folorunsho was one of ten people kidnapped from Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, on January 7th, 2024.

It is obvious that the worsening poverty and hunger in the land is escalating the level of kidnapping and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in Abuja, the federal capital.

When the government fails to fulfil its constitutional obligations of protecting the lives and property of citizens, it is an invitation to kidnappers and other criminal elements to have a free rein visiting houses and hotels in and around the capital city, kidnapping citizens without resistance. This is a sad development.

It is imperative that the authorities address this dire security situation urgently to regain the trust of the Nigerian people.

While I mourn with the deceased families, I pray to the Almighty to comfort them, grant the dead eternal peace and protect our nation. -AA





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



