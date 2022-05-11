Presidency Dismisses Call For Tenure Elongation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has dismissed Chief Roberts Clarke’s call for the extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by six months.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He restated that Buhari would handover to democratically elected winners of the forthcoming 2023 general elections be May 29.

The presidential media aide stated that the Buhari administration was committed to extending and entrenching democratic values across the country.

He affirmed that respect for the constitution and Nigerians’ democratic rights remains the best path to securing and maintaining peace.