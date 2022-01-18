Sit-At-Home Enforcers Flog Traders, Destroy Vehicles In Enugu, Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hoodlums enforcing the suspended sit-at-home yesterday unleashed terror as they destroy vehicles and flogged traders in Enugu State for disobeying the directives

They flogged traders and destroyed their wares at about 8 am.

The hoodlums, who came into the commercial town on motorcycles, beat up traders who had opened for business.

They also set ablaze a tricycle after discharging its passengers.

A Sienna vehicle belonging to the Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch was destroyed during the attack.

Villagers told our correspondent that members of the vigilante group took to their heels on sighting the gunmen before their vehicle was destroyed.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that other residents, who had come out for business, scampered for safety as the hoodlums chased them away with whips.

A panic-stricken trader, who told reported that he had a close shave with the gunmen, said he was yet to recover from the shock.

He said: “They had guns, knives and whips with which they dispersed people. They didn’t shoot at anybody.

“Their faces were covered. I am still shaking from the shock. I thought they would attack me since my shop was open at the time they passed. Later on, I heard they were beating some people and asking others to go back home.”

It was learnt that soldiers mounting a checkpoint along the road, arrived at the town at about 8:30 am to restore normalcy.

Residents of the Enugu metropolis deserted the roads and streets for fear of attacks.

Markets, schools, offices, shops and parks were shut.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had revised the sit-at-home it declared to protest the detention of its leader Nnamdi Kanu.

It said the exercise would only be observed on the days of his court appearance.

Kanu is on trial over treasonable-felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Some Enugu residents told our correspondent that they refused to come out because hoodlums have taken charge of the whole exercise.

In Anambra, hoodlums enforcing the exercise attacked some passengers en route Asaba from Owerri in the Idemili area.

One of the victims, Mrs Cecilia Ugoh, said she escaped by the whiskers after the miscreants smashed the windscreen with bottles.

She said: “I had thought there would be movement today since IPOB had announced the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home

But as we were driving down from Owerri, going to Asaba, I observed the loneliness on the road.

“As soon as we approached Idemili junction, some boys started throwing bottles on our vehicle. The bottles broke the windscreen.”

Commercial activities were grounded in Onitsha, Nnewi and other major cities.

Markets, schools, motor parks, banks were all shut, while major roads and streets were deserted.

The ever-busy Upper Iweka and Onitsha Bridgehead known for heavy gridlocks were deserted.

Residents seized the opportunity to clear their drainages, while some gathered within the streets to cool off with bottles of drinks.