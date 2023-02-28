Presidential Election: Atiku Wins Kebbi, Sokoto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kebbi with 285,175 votes.

The State Collation Officer, Prof. Usman Saidu, while presenting the result in Birnin Kebbi said the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu polled 248,088 votes.

Saidu said the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, also scored 10,682 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), scored 5,038 votes.

Also, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar emerged winner of Saturday’s Presidential election in Sokoto State with 288,679 votes.

The State Collation Officer and Vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Kabiru Bala, who presented the results in Sokoto on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 285,444 votes.

Bala said that Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential Candidate also scored 6,568 votes, while that of NNPP got 1,300 votes.