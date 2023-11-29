Prison Congestion: 37 Inmates Regain Freedom In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, freed 37 inmates from the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Custodial Centre and the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ahoada, Rivers State, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, disclosed this during a release ceremony held at the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Custodial Centre.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed that the initiative is part of the Federal Government’s comprehensive strategy to look into the overcrowding in prisons and improve the overall well-being of both staff and inmates across correctional facilities nationwide.

Speaking through his Technical Adviser, Tunde Ogundare, Tunji-Ojo stated that a sum of N10,000 was provided to each released inmate to ease their smooth transition back home. He also stated that a total of over N585 million was gathered as corporate social responsibility contributions from various corporate bodies to support the release initiative.

Speaking on the overcrowded conditions at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, Ogundare disclosed that the facility, designed for about 800 inmates, presently holds more than 4,000 individuals and this according to him is unacceptable and goes contrary to the present administration’s commitment in making sure that the custodial centres are healthy for the inmates.

“The statistics show that the facility is more than 500 per cent congested, meaning that space meant for one person is occupied by 5 people. This is an unacceptable condition which the present administration will not allow,” he said.

According to Ogundare, the decongestion efforts are part of the plans of the government in making sure short-term measures to combat overcrowding.





