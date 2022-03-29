Train Bombing: Osinbajo Visits Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived in Kaduna on Tuesday afternoon to view the situation concerning the terrorist attack on the train service connecting the state and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, announced this in a tweet.

The attack which happened on Monday night left many dead.

Ahmad disclosed that Osinbajo was in the state to also meet with the victims.

“VP Prof. Osinbajo in Kaduna this afternoon to receive first-hand information and sympathize with the people and Government of the State over yesterday’s unfortunate attacks on Kaduna-Abuja train,” he tweeted.