PSC Approves Suspension Of ASP Dranbi Vandi Over Death Of Female Lawyer Bonlale Raheem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, AP/no 134901, who allegedly shot and killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day in Aja area of Lagos State with immediate effect.

A statement issued by it’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, made available to African Examiner Thursday said the Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable the Commission take further necessary action.

“The Commission in a letter to the Inspector General of Police signed by the acting Chairman Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd CFR stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.

“The letter titled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/fs/FHQ/ABJ/9 was dated 28th December 2022.

According to the statement “the commission had earlier condemned the unprovoked killing of the lawyer and had demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The Commission also called from proper training of Police personnel on weapon management.