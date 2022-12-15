Qatar 2022: Argentina Takes On France For The World Most Decorated Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The FIFA world cup enters its final stage as Argentina will take on France in a rerun of a thrilling 2018 quarter-final.

Argentina will play France in the World Cup final, as both sides aim to win the trophy for the third time.

The South Americans breezed through their semi-final, with Lionel Messi leading them to a 3-0 victory over Croatia.

France battled well to beat Morocco 2-0 with the North Africans proving tough opponents and dominating periods of the play.

In total 32 teams started the 2022 Qatar World Cup with high hopes but only one winner can be crowned after all 64 matches have been played.

So far it’s been a tournament packed full of upsets, surprise early exits and dark horses.

The third place match will take place on Friday December 16,2022. While the grand finale is on Saturday December 17,2022.

All matches will be shown live by 16:00 (GMT +1) on Dstv and Gotv.