Rangers Technical Adviser, Maikaba Resigns

……Says He Won’t Renegotiate Contract.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –

Coach Abdul Maikaba, who has been the technical adviser of Rangers International F.C for the past two seasons has thrown in the towel as he announced his resignation at an end-of-the-season.

He made this known when he met with players, coaches, management, and backroom staff at the players’ camp, Nkpokiti Road, Independence Layout, Enugu, Thursday.

Coach Maikaba said that he won’t be re-negotiating his two years contract that lapsed with the end of the national Federation Cup, Wednesday, June 22, 2023, stressing that family pressure was the major reason for his not willing to renegotiate the contracts.

In an emotion-laden voice, the experienced gaffer thanked the government, management, players, coaches, and other staff of the club for a wonderful working relationship he experienced while the contract lasted stressing that Rangers remains the only club that he was ending his contract with all his entitlements fully paid.

Rangers media/ Communication officer, Nobert Okolie quoted Maikaba , as saying ” It has been a fruitful two years of working in Enugu that saw us compete for honors in various competitions and got to the final of this year’s Federation Cup which we lost narrowly.

“I thank the government of Enugu state for the opportunity to serve. I also thank the management, players, coaches, and other staff for their cooperation while my contract lasted.

“However, I wish to tell you all that I won’t be renegotiating my contract as pressures from the family front need my attention and I need to give it some attention,” Maikaba said.

“Rangers will continue to have a special place in my heart going forward. In all the clubs I have handled, none of them gave me the platform and treatment to perform maximally.

“The players we have are one of the best I have worked with even though, we peaked lately. I also thank the fans and supporters for being there for us through thick and thin.

” I also appeal that efforts should be expedited to return the team to Enugu to prosecute their matches in the coming seasons.”





