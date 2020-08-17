Edo 2020: Oshiomhole Visits Presidential Villa; Meets With Buhari

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja Monday and met behind the closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomhole arrived at the Villa for the meeting at about 2:50pm. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately known.

However, it might not be unconnected with the forthcoming Edo State Governorship Election, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed for Saturday, September 19, 2020.

It is obvious that the poll is going to be a contest between the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s former political son of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer.

The former National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oshiomhole was the immediate past Governor of Edo State.