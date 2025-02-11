RCCG Calls For Justice Despite Adeboye’s Call For Release Of SeaKing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Redeemed Christian Church of God has called for due process to take its course in the ongoing investigation of Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as SeaKing.

It is worth recalling that Seaking was arrested after he criticised RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for asking the church faithfuls to do a 100-day fast for the country, an idea which SeaKing described as “stupid”.

Pastor Adeboye has however called for the release of SeaKing and also distanced himself from the arrest.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the church’s Public Relations Unit, Office of the Principal Executive Assistant to the General Overseer, clarified that the videos which contains defamatory remarks done by SeaKing had not been reviewed fully and this is the reason why the church wants the law to take its course.

The statement read: “There has been a video in circulation calling for the release of Seaking303 by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

“However, it is important to note that the earlier videos containing potentially defamatory statements had not been thoroughly examined.

“Upon careful review of the concerns raised regarding certain statements and allegations, it has become necessary to allow the law to take its course.”

The church further stated that Adeboye’s heart of love does not override the importance of following due process.

“While Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye maintains a heart of love and reconciliation, due process must be followed.

“It is important to properly understand Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s statement during the Holy Ghost Service Night on Saturday regarding Olumide Ogunsanwo,” the statement continued.

“The church does not intend to interfere with the ongoing police investigation, especially as there is an official complaint filed by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum against Olumide Ogunsanwo John (Seaking303) and others on behalf of the Fathers of Faith, including Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

“Therefore, we trust that the relevant authorities will carry out their investigations professionally and reach a just conclusion based on the law,” it added.

Also, the RCCG frowned against cyberbullying and inappropriate commentary targeted at Adeboye, the church, and the whole Christian community.

“The church encourages respectful discourse and will continue to promote a culture of honor while discouraging defamatory and disrespectful statements.

“Respect for spiritual leaders is a deeply held value in our faith and culture. We encourage all to engage in constructive and respectful discussions, honoring those who have labored in the faith,” the statement concluded.