Reactions As Ambode Exonerates President Tinubu From Economic Hardship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was uproar on Wednesday after Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is not the cause of the present economic challenges in Nigeria.

According to Ambode, Nigerians need to confront the present hardship and economic challenges frontally.

The African Examiner writes that the former governor stated this when he addressed attendees at the 2024 Leadership Colloquium and Award hosted by the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) at Alliance Francaise in Lagos.

“It has nothing to do with the singular person called Mr President; but if we don’t understand the fundamentals, we will start playing the blame games. We need to face our problems frontally,” he said.

“The major issue is that we are even tired of not fixing our issues. Now, we have found somebody that has decided in person of President Tinubu.

“Until we decide ourselves to say that we should unite for the common cause called Nigeria, the security issues will not go.

“We don’t have to wake up in the morning and talk ill of Nigeria. We get what we profess about Nigeria.”



This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens feel that the former Lagos State governor is using the opportunity to ask for political favours from his erstwhile political godfather.



The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens as seen on Twitter.

@Addaarayn writes: “Who is responsible sir? Hold such person accountable.”

@DanObed374851 writes: “True!!! Bcoz it was Buhari that removed petrol subsidy and floated the Naira against other FX currencies. Tinubu is always innocent, and will remained so till end of his tenure. A Buhari deja Vu. Supporters makes our Leaders like Rock Stars who will do no wrongs. Sorry.”@possibilities86 writes: “You have no idea, didn’t tinubu know what he was bargaining for? He knew but his personal ambition of being a president overshadowed the reality to him.”



@MohammedAb46309 writes: “He’s looking for favour.”



@agrorave20 writes: “You for talk otherwise na, make dem reopen your case file for EFCC.”



@onkl_sam writes: “But he’s responsible for your untimely removal from your second term bid.”



@EgbezomoEguono writes: “Enemies of Nigeria, they are not difficult to identify, very conspicuous.”



@SAGE75673041 writes: “Baba dey find appointment.”



@uchebakaadi writes: “Today SW politicians r trying to absolve BAT, more chagrin to them r d YORUBA’S complaining. They point out d hypocrisy of AREWA in mass wailing & r asking they should maintain their UNITY accord by being quiet like they did under Buhari. No more protests in Kano, as all alerted.”