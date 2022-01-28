Buhari To Military: Don’t Spare Bandits, Terrorists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military not to spare Bandits and terrorists in the country .

The President spoke on his directive to the military high command yesterday in Sokoto at the palace of the Sultan, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

He reaffirmed the order in a broadcast to the people of Zamfara State following the disruption of his planned visit to Gusau, the state capital due to poor weather conditions.

The President, who said insecurity in the Northwest is giving him “sleepless nights”, added: “We are going to do our best and the military and law enforcement agencies have been given a clear order that they shouldn’t spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.

“We are going to hand over a secure country better than we inherited it.”

In the broadcast, the President said: “The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity.

“It is quite disturbing that the same people and same culture are killing each other with no clear reasons.”

Buhari noted that while the security situation in the Northeast and South south had improved, it was worsening in the Northwest.

He, however, assured Nigerians that his administration was determined “to hand over a secure country better than we inherited it.”

He added: “Every day, we are worried about what is happening in the Northwest. When we came, if Nigerians are to be fair to us, they know the condition in the Northeast and the Southsouth, but what is happening now in the Northwest is giving me sleepless nights.

“The same people, the same culture are killing each other and stealing each other’s’ property.”

The president, who commiserated with the state over recent bandit attacks, said: “Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”