Reactions As Chef Starts 150-Hour Cook-A-Thon To Break Hilda Baci’s World Record

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are presently reacting to the news of the Nigerian chef, Adeyeye Adeola, who had started a 150-hour cook-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



The African Examiner writes that the cooking marathon began in Ile Oluji LGA, Ondo state, on Friday and it is expected to end on July 6.

Chef Adeola, taking to her Twitter page, tasked Nigerians to support her record-breaking attempt.

“#150hours is the time! moving on and on!!!” she wrote in one of the posts.

The present record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual in the world is Hilda Baci from Akwa Ibom state.

This recent development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens are of the view that there are numerous Guinness records to chase and cooking isn’t the only one. The African Examiner gathers osme of their thoughts below:

@onyeyilichukwu writes: “That is what they KNOWN for back stabbers” the Indian that hold it for 3yrs and without any Indian challenging did they think there’s no other chef’s in Indian who can challenge her? Now it comes to Nigeria all the chefs from that region want gunnies book of records braking ode!.”

@RiospellzTega writes: “Why is Yoruba people always in competition in everything in their life at last they will still lost.”

@Amuma_Mmiri writes: “Most women naturally hate themselves…. because I don’t see any need for this even when GWR have given out their guidelines. Nigeria tufiakwa ụnụ.

@loveshare73 writes: “If it hasn’t already, I think GWR should rewrite the requirements so that attempts to break a record from a country where the record holder is domiciled must come after at least 12 months of holding that record. These recurring attempts only serve to water down the value of GWR.”

@Bashir_Bayawa writes: “Hmmm 9ja my people, this cook-a-thon be like nobody know it b4 till hilda did it..”

@laborn00 writes: “Na Dem na…ondo ekiti… That place wey election results reach abuja before abuja even start to dey vote.”

@OnyekachiAjibo writes: “Cookathon no longer make sense, you guys should have initiatives, can’t you come out with something else?”

@ayobamisodiq500 writes: “Lol ondo people and ekiti want to popular with yeye settings.

@VALkokis writes: “You don’t need anyone’s permission to follow your dreams…. That book them go dash una las las.”

@Ibeh04 writes: “This person look more twish and nice more than that chef dammy wey come de beg for money to pay her security, make she de buga.”





