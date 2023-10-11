Reactions As Girl Demands Iphone 8 For Birthday From Parents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians are reacting to the news of a young TikToker simply identified as ‘Pretty Yoruba Girl’ after she posted a video of the aftermath of demanding an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift from her parents.

In the 3-minute video that has since gone viral, the lady shared with the caption, “POV: Your birthday is coming, and as a responsible girl, you asked your dad for iPhone 8″ on the handle @pretty..yorubagirl_, the girl showed herself looking out of the window of a car and her father’s voice in the background reprimanding her for requesting an iPhone instead of focusing on her studies.

The father of the lady was heard suggesting that the lady sell her body if she wants an iPhone as girls with such phones are morally corrupt.

The father compared this with those pursuing a medical education who haven’t prioritised owning an iPhone saying that his daughter concentrating on acquiring one before entering university is not realistic.

Also, the mom agreed with the position of the father.

The video has sparked reactions on social media and the African Examiner gathered some of the thoughts of netizens below:

Dj Switch writes: “I just watched a video of a girl that asked for an iPhone and proceeded to record her parents’ response…hmmm. I can hear her parents’ concern and pain, but her countenance and actions say it all. I heard that she’s yet to gain admission but is more interested in the iPhone. iPhone 8 for that matter. I think she should have held her parents at gunpoint and asked for an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Then I will know she’s serious.

“I have been saying this for a while now, I’m truly worried about our new generation of kids with all that we do online, all the crap we praise, and all the attention we give to BBL and the other set of ‘fakeness’ that has set the stage for this type of crap we see from our young ones. A word was enough for the wise, but the wise don scarce.”

A user, @rutie_xx, writes: “On top iPhone 8? Poverty is wicked.”

Adeleke, another user countered, @rutie_xx, she writes: “It’s not poverty, if you impress your parents, they will do anything in their power for you. If you can buy the iPhone 8 for her in that situation, trust me you’re finished as a parent.”

Ultim8 said, “Wait pikin fail and her reward for failure is supposed to be iPhone 8? You know the work wey the papa dey do? You know the amount wey the papa dey pay as her school fee? She get mind o. For this economy? You get phone, you still get mind dey ask for another phone after you fail?”

Owombre writes: “People are funny. Just saw a post where someone is offering iPhone 8 girl an iPhone 6, with the caveat, “If it’s not too small for her.”

“At this point, you guys should just buy her a new father. After all, why buy her an iPhone when she needs a new father more than that?”





