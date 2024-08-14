Reactions As Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Punish Nigerians Who Fail To Recite New National Anthem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on X on Wednesday are reacting to the news that the House of Representatives introduced the Counter Subversion Bill 2024 which proposed harsh penalties for Nigerians who don’t recite the national anthem, damage national symbols, or deface places of worship.

According to news reports, the bill which was sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas was read in the chamber for the first time on July 23, 2024.

In the proposed legislation, individuals who declined to recite the national anthem face a fine of ₦5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

Also, the bill will also punish anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols or defacing a place of worship.

“The bill stipulates that anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols, refusing to recite the national anthem and pledge, defacing a place of worship with intent to incite violence, or undermining the Federal Government shall face a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both,” reads a section of the proposed law.

The bill also outlines penalties for other actions. “Anyone who sets up an illegal roadblock, performs unauthorized traffic duties, imposes an illegal curfew, or organizes an unlawful procession will be subject to a fine of ₦2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction”.

Although the bill awaits a second reading, some netizens are already finding loopholes in the bill as many see it as a means to curtail the freedom to carry peaceful protests. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens concerning the development.

@pius4doh writes: “The National Assembly is cooking a distasteful meal, led by the House of Reps Speaker @Speaker_Abbas of the terrible @OfficialAPCNg stock. Nigeria is tending towards a full dictatorship if this food is allowed to get done. We say no to this draconian bill and any like it.”

@CrownprinceCom2 writes: “A new bill is about to be passed by the National Assembly. If you insult any politician, you get 2 years in prison or 4m fine. If you refuse to sing the National Anthem, 10 years in prison. If you protest, 5 years in prison. I refuse to believe this is happening in Nigeria.”

@tseun13 writes: “They want to continue to steal and enrich themselves while using the law to shut people up. Instead of the National Assembly working tirelessly on implementing laws that will improve our economy, secure the lives of the citizens and better the lives of the citizens?”



@OfficialDrKemi writes: “The incompetent clowns in the National Assembly @nassnigeria wants to jail Nigerians for 10 yrs or pay a N5M fine if you cannot recite the old reverted national anthem. The National Assembly should be dissolved and we don’t need a revolution to do that. Protesters will soon give you a Kenya and Venezuela treatment.”

@CrownprinceCom2 writes: “(If you protest, 5 years in prison.) Akpabio and Tinubu on this one again. Wait did you want to turn Nigerians to deaf and dumb. We Must stand up against the National Assembly.”

@BobbyJa22147571 writes: “May God Deliver Us from DICTATORSHIP ! 10 years imprisonment if you do not recite NATIONAL ANTHEM, Make una go Learn in a hard way.” a single lawmaker in the National Assembly has the sense to push a bill that criminalizes looting of public funds with capital punishment? Instead, they want to jail Nigerians for not singing the national anthem.”