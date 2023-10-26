Reactions As Oyedepo’s Son Resigns From Living Faith Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news on Monday that Isaac Oyedepo, the second son of a popular cleric and founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has resigned from his position as pastor of the church has generated reactions on social media.

The African Examiner writes that Isaac Oyedepo was appointed the national youth pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship – the youth arm of the Living Faith Church – in September after taking over from his predecessor, David Nwabueze, who was transferred to Living Faith Church in Nasarawa state.

However, according to reports, he resigned from his position and is now set to begin a new work. This development has generated lots of reactions on X formerly known as Twitter and the African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens below:

@compzard writes: “The caption should have been: BREAKING: Bishop Oyedepo’s son Isaac leaves his father business , to start new his own business. Apprentice don learn work finish. Hustle na hustle.“



@Aribobo_C writes: “Expansion is good and important,but we all know it’s never for the purpose of Christianity. It’s all business.”

@NobleBenz writes: “We all know it’s just for business purposes but I hope he uses his church for good and treat people right unlike his dad who is an assaulter. Hope this helps.”

@elmannygram writes: “Well you don’t have to live in your father’s shadow. It’s good he wants to do differently.”

@Wizebaba writes: “What is he looking for again? Abi no be same God all of us dey serve?

@KennyNuga writes: “In trying to avoid a similar situation with the Fountain of Life Church transfer of leadership from father “Taiwo Odukoya” to son “Jimmy Odukoya”, Bishop Oyedepo’s son Isaac leave living faith to start a new church.”

@pubana136 writes: “Business is booming Who says no to opening another branch with a different name and account number?”

@FruityofAbuja writes: “Pastor pikin don go astray.”

@iam_Pepenazeal writes: ‘Apprentice Don learn work finish. Pikin won forge ahead to a greater pasture.”

@kumasi_brodo1 writes: “Let’s go our separate ways and pull souls for Christ not forgetting the money too.”





