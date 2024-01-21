Reactions Trail Amaechi’s Speech Concerning Japa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement by former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, discouraged Nigerians from leaving the country because they stand the chance of getting political jobs in Nigeria than in the country they are departing to.



Amaechi, who was a former governor of Rivers State, on Sunday when he appeared on Arise Tv had kicked against the japa syndrome saying that it is better to be in Nigeria than to travel out.



He said: “I’ve always discouraged those who want to leave this country; 9 – 5, yes, you can always get 9 – 5 jobs when you leave the country but you can never get the opportunity you would get in Nigeria.



“You can just wake up one and become a minister in Nigeria, you can just wake up one day and become a governor. It just happens; I don’t know how this country operates so if you are looking for opportunities, please stay back in Nigeria.



“If you are looking for 9-5, safety and all that… One of my friends said to me, supposing you are waiting for that opportunity and they kill you. Well, maybe that is your destiny.”

When one of the anchors pointed out that such opportunities for public office are enough for millions of Nigerians, Amaechi said, “You just assume the opportunity is about being in public office.

“So there are about 200 million Nigerians; just assume that you start cooking moi moi, and you sell to 1 million Nigerians at N10, how much is that?”

This development has sparked social media reactions as many netizens came hard on the former minister for his statement. The African Examiner presents some of their views below:

@greggro123 writes: “If 200 million people all want to become minister or governor in Nigeria, will it not turn to madness? Why can’t the plumber live a good life. Why can’t the mechanic owe properties? Why can’t the school teacher live a fulfilling financial life? Why can’t the factory worker live in his own mansion? Mad people everywhere!”



@2gbasky4 writes: “He deyigbó… He’s telling us we should all stay and steal money… Because politicians have nothing to offer than to steal public fund.”



@omasi2003 writes: “He speaks of his own trajectory experience and shouldn’t be blamed for that. You only will speak on what you know and not what other people know.”



@EzekielEsonu writes: “You nailed it bro. They have made politics to be a tool for shortcut success in Nigeria.”



@BelloAbiod15746 writes: “People wey don steal naija money nor con get sense again why would you be spitting something like this God bless nigeria.”



@floraD_explorer writes: “Mumu…People who travel abroad don’t jus go there to pursue riches. Some go there to enjoy the dividend of an operational govt that is powered by a working democracy.”

@supolMUSA writes: “You’ll wake up and become Governor as a poor Nigerian abi, dey play sir.”



@mary_dozie writes: “This is laughable. Who is that possible with our present reality in Nigeria? When some people feel that they are born to rule.”



@GoodnessUjah writes: “Nansense. I hope all your family member who are here are now ministers.”



@realgodwinedet writes: “Rotimi Ameachi shud ap©logize 2 Nigerians !mmed!ately. It’s an !ns√lt 2 say dat expeciallii when president Tinubu is restoring the country and making it better.”





