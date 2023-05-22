Nigeria Beat Dominican Republic In U-20 World Cup Opener

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Sunday defeated the Dominican Republic 2-1 in the FIFA U-20 World Cup opener.

Nigeria won the opener at the Estadio Malvinas Argentina in Mendoza in Argentina.

The Flying Eagles will face Italy next in their Group D ties before playing Brazil in the last group game.

The Dominicans scored from a spot kick 21 minutes into the game after Benjamin Frederick’s tackle inside the box that led to a penalty.

The Flying Eagles equalised after Guillermo De Pena headed a long throw-in into his own net.

However, Nigerian midfielder Samson Lawal scored the winning goal for Nigeria with less than 20 minutes to end the game.

The Flying Eagles will play their next match against Italy on Wednesday.