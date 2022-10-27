W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Sanwo-Olu Proposes N1.692t Budget For 2023

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 27th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented an estimated N1,692 trillion as budget estimates for the 2023 to the House of Assembly.

The ‘Budget of Continuity’ comprises revenue of N1.342 billion and deficit financing of N350,000 billion.

This further comprises total Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N1.108 billion and federal transfers of N234 billion.



The estimate also propose a recurrent expenditure of N759 billion and Capital expenditure of N670 billion.

Details Shortly…

