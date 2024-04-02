Reactions Trail Wike’s Demolition Of Building In FCT

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian on X on Monday are reacting to the news of the Minster of FCT, Nyesom Wike, ordering the demolition of a building in Abuja despite two court orders restraining the minister from the FCT administration from touching the property.

The African Examiner writes that Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the SNECOU Group Limited, in a television interview has decried the demolition of his investment on 214 hectares of land in the Asokoro district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as he accused the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike of ordering the demolition.

Speaking in an interview with the channel, the Anambra-born businessman tasked President Bola Tinubu to look into the issue and save the multi-million-naira invested in the property.

Ukachukwu said: “Wike called for a meeting over the land, we went with our documents after seeing what we had with our lawyer and another company, Sunrise which they gave part of that land. Wike said that there is nothing on this that the court should take its effect.

“After going around the land, in his normal ways of behaviour, Wike started shouting; how will they take all this land and give it to an Igbo man? Then, the next thing we saw was the demolition of the buildings without a court order.”

According to Ukachukwu, all the legal titles of the property had been obtained including two ministerial approvals, and letters from the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

He said: “We went through all due process including ministerial approval. We have the full final title document, letter of offer and Certificate of Occupancy.

“As I’m talking to you, we have not received any document revoking the property or even the reason for the demolition. The only thing we saw was the demolition, the title has not been revoked and we have not been served any notice.

“Two separate courts issued a different court order restraining him from tampering or doing anything in that property but all of sudden Wike now moved all the ‘caterpillars’ (bulldozers) in Abuja and went and started pulling those properties that we have invested billions into down.”

This development has sparked reactions and the African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens as seen on X.

@novieverest writes: “I have tried to avoid the demolition Wike carried out in Abuja

but let me just point out something. There was a court order restraining him from carrying out any demolition but he disobeyed it and carried out the demolition. Again, the rule of law should be sacrosanct for any meaningful development to take place.”

@Kukuruukuu writes: “May I suggest attaching the court order and evidence demonstrating that it was not vacated? This approach seems logical and could potentially strengthen your case.”



@AondonguUtim writes: “Is it the court in Zimbabwe or Uganda? Because last i checked there was no court or judiciary in Nigeria.”



@ExquisiteDemola writes: “These people playing victim card on everything. I’m sure Wike didn’t make this statement. But n’a una way.”



@chuchwudiokpara writes: “Igbos resort to victim playing when things don’t go thier ways . Seems to be working out for us ibos.”



@Chief_Ajiji writes: “Wike must made to pay the compensation, issue an apology letter to the developer and be arrested from tribal/ethnic profiling.”

@VivaDido writes: “How do we believe he made that statement when you guys love drawing unnecessary attention with your victim mentality?”

OYO MEESI writes: “Take FCT to court and stop all these tribal narrative. If you legally bought the land, the court will give you back your land.