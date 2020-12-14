We’ll Not Allow PDP To Die – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his condemnation of the National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not be misunderstood to mean that the crisis rocking the party is irredeemable.

Governor Wike also disclosed that he won’t be decamping to another political party as he would continue to talk about the issues affecting the PDP.

Wike disclosed this when his friends and political associates visited him to felicitate with him and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike on his birthday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Sunday night.

He stated that he has experienced several political persecutions as a politician and cannot imagine if any other governor had suffered like him.

According to him, he would continue to be on the path of truth to defend the interest of the state.

He disclosed that anyone who is opposed to the interest of the state saying they will never be his friend.

Wike also disclosed that he is interested to use every chance to improve the situation of the state and he refuted claim that he is concentrating g only on the state capital.

He said: “I want to challenge anyone to tell me which local government that you can’t find the presence of our government. I can tell you exactly what we’re doing in each local government.

“People say all your development is in one area. I say fine, it means there’s development. However, it is concentrated in one area. I should be happy that I have come to develop part of the state. When you come too, you can develop another part of the state. No one person can develop the whole areas of the state.”

