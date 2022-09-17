Reno Omokri Took Advantage Of Leahsharibu Campaign Funds For Personal Interest – Charles Awuzie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – CyberSecurity expert and CEO of Gemsbok Group (Pty) Ltd, a South African conglomerate, has accused the former presidential spokesperson of using funds donated by non-governmental organisation (NGOs), individuals, meant to free abducted Chibok girl, Leah Sharibu, for his personal interest.

It could be recalled that on February 19, 2018, Leah Sharibu was the only Christian abducted by Boko Haram insurgents. The insurgents had invaded the school and taken about 110 school girls.

The girls were later freed but Leah Sharibu was detained as the insurgents had stated that she was not released with her colleagues since she refused to denounce her Christian faith.

This development sparked reactions from various quarters and Reno Omokri joined the fray to campaign for the release of the abducted Dapchi girls.

Leah Sharibu is still in detention as nothing came out from the many campaigns, however, on Friday, in a Facebook post, Charles Awazie accused Reno of using the campaign funds for its own benefits.

He said: “First of all, this is partial information. You have hidden the fact that all your so called charity work is financed by the blood of #LeahSharibu. Did you not cash out on that girl’s ordeal? Did people not donate huge amount for your so called #FreeLeahSharibu campaign.”

The Cyber security expert who is a supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also lampooned the former presidential spokesman of Good Jonathan for being homeless and urged him to concentrate on promoting Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, who Reno is supporting instead of insulting the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Awuzie added: “If you focused on Atiku, nobody would give a dam* about your personal struggles and pains. We all have our individual struggles but the problem with deMotivational speakers like you is that you always want to appear like you have life all figured out and thus oppress those who follow you and make them feel like failures whereas they may be more successful than you. At least, most of your followers own their own homes in Nigeria. In Nigeria, they don’t pay mortgage. The house belongs to them. Nobody will repossess the house they built.

“You confirmed that you own no house – that’s the only truth you told. So going forward, I need you to be a man and get yourself a home. Until then, you remain HOMELESS .”