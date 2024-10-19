Reps Mourn Death Of Daily Telegraph Journalist, Elijah Olaluyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Elijah Olaluyi, a member of the House of Representatives Press Corps, who died on Thursday.

Olaluyi, aged 62, died after a brief illness.

Rep. Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, quoted the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, as describing the news of Olaluyi’s demise as “tragic”.

Abbas said that Olaluyi was a media professional whose contributions would be greatly missed.

“He was a veteran who covered the National Assembly for many years and possessed invaluable institutional memories of people and events within the parliament.

“My heart goes out to his family and the Press Corps during this difficult time,” Abbas was quoted as saying.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, in a statement, described Olaluyi as a professional who practised his craft “with utmost decency.”

He said that Olaluyi showcased exceptional photographic skills guided by the highest ethics of the journalism profession.

“Until his death, Olaluyi covered the activities of the House with zeal and professional integrity,” he said.