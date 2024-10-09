Reps Plan Public Hearing To Address Delay In Justice Delivery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has Mandated its constitution review Committees, to organise public hearings with a view to addressing permanently the delay in justice delivery in the country and restoring the confidence in the judiciary.

This is sequeal to a motion on the need to address delays in the judicial system amid concerns of undermining the public’s trust in the judiciary.

The motion which was raised by Honourable Ganiyu Ayuba, drew attention to some states of the federation where cases in trial courts that should be resolved within months, last four to five years before judgement is delivered, especially long-term detention of suspects, prolonged chieftaincy disputes, and unresolved commercial litigation, which pose significant challenges to democratic and economic progress.

The lawmakers also decried the congestion of correctional facilities with a great percentage of occupants awaiting trial.

In the meantime, the house has mandated its Committee on Works to ascertain the causes of incessant building collapse and proffer lasting solutions to curb the menace.