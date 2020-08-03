Residents In Shock As Father of 3 Commits Suicide in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of the university town of Nsukka, Enugu state, South East Nigeria, were on Monday thrown into shock as a middled age tax collector, identified as Emmanuel Eze, committed suicide in an uncompleted building along Orba road in the area.

It was learnt that the deceased, a father of three children who hailed from Umuogili village in Eha-Alumona in Nsukka council area of the state, was said to have been playing with his children around 7pm Sunday night, after which his lifeless body was discovered dangling at an uncompleted building near his residence early Monday morning.

The deceased who was a tax collector at Ikpa commodity market in Nsukka local government area, had before committing suicide struck his sister with wooden pistol to an unconscious condition and was rushed to Bishop Sanahan hospital Nsukka where she is battling between life and death.

Remains of late Eze, whose wife plates hair at the same market was still hanging as people troop the place to have a glimpse of the incident at the early hour of Monday.

The state police command is yet to visit the scene or make any comment on the incident, as at the time of filing this report.

Some neighbours who craved anonymity, said nobody will untie the lifeless hanging body of the deceased until his kinsmen unveils circumstances surrounding the mysterious death.

Our correspondent recalled that no fewer than five persons have taken their lives in the town, particularly students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, in the last two years.