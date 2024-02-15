#RevolutionNow: FG Discontinues Trial Of Sowore, Bakare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has discontinued the trial of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, (also known as Mandate).

The decision to discontinue the trial was communicated to the Federal High Court in Abuja via a notice of discontinuance, dated February 14 but filed the next day by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The notice reads: “By virtue of the power conferred on me under Section 174 (1) (c} of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 107 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN intend to discontinue charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019″.

Sowore and Bakare were arraigned before the Federal High Court Abuja in 2019, following a protest rally he staged in Abuja tagged “Revolution Now.”

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier threatened to strike out the treason charge filed against him if the Nigerian government was not ready to go on with the case five years later.

The judge handed down the warning on Wednesday at the resumed hearing of the case.

The case which was slated for trial could not go on as the 1st defendant could not take his plea following the announcement of the new prosecution lawyer, who said that she would be taking over the case on the ground that the lawyer handling the case initially had been transferred out of the Ministry of Justice.

She subsequently requested an adjournment to enable her to study and be abreast of the case.

The application was objected to by the defence counsel, Marshal Abubakar, on the ground that the prosecution was playing to the gallery to waste the time of the court.





