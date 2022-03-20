Sheriff Steps Down As APC Chairman, Says He Can’t Work Against Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, has stated that he will no longer contest the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sheriff stated this in Abuja on Sunday while speaking to journalists saying that his decision was because of the party’s zoning arrangement, which allowed the office to north-central.

He, however, stated that he would contest if the party decided to throw the contest open between Sunday and Friday.

“Being someone who respects the rule of law and the leaders of the party, the president has taken a position. I have always told you that I will contest if it is zoned to my zone,” he said.

“I respect the president as my leader, and he must have a reason why the national chairman is zoned to the North-central. Therefore I will no longer contest unless the party leadership decides to throw it open between now and Friday.”

African Examiner recalls that Sherrif had since announced his interest to contest as national chairman of the party.

In January, the former Borno State governor refuted claims that he is interested to run the presidential race.