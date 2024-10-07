Rivers: IGP Orders Unsealing Of LGA Secretariats After Fubara Swears In APP Chieftains

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Police Command has unsealed all 23 Local Government Area Secretariats in the state following the election and swearing in of new chairmen.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko earlier on Monday morning.

She said the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Bala acting on the orders of the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the council secretariats in the state.

The secretariat was sealed in June following the disagreement between the Caretaker Committee Chairmen loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past local government chairmen, who were loyalists of Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The development was after Governor Siminalayi Fubara had sworn in 23 newly elected local government chairmen in the state.

The exercise held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Sunday, comes a day after the Rivers State Independent National Electoral Commission (RSIEC) conducted an election at the grassroots.

Read Full Statement Below:

POLICE ORDERS UNSEALING OF LGA SECRETARIATS, WITHDRAWAL OF DEPLOYED PERSONNEL WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

In view of the recent political developments in Rivers State, the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Mustapha hereby convey the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, for the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel previously deployed to seal and safeguard the Local Government Secretariats in the state. This decision is in line with the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure neutrality and the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.

Consequently, the IGP has ordered the unsealing of the Local Government Secretariats, which were earlier secured by police personnel. The police will only be redeployed to these locations in the event of any crisis or breakdown of law and order, in which case emergency measures will be swiftly implemented to restore normalcy.

The Rivers State Police Command assures the public of its readiness to maintain peace and order across the state and will continue to act professionally in discharging its duties. We urge all residents and stakeholders to remain calm and law-abiding as the situation evolves.

GRACE IRINGE-KOKO (ANIPR),

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND.

FOR: THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

OCTOBER 7, 2024