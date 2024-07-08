Rivers: Re-Present 2024 Budget, Amaewhule-Led Assembly Tells Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Martin Amaewhule led-Rivers State House of Assembly has given a 7-day ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to re-present the 2024 budget to the lawmakers.

The ultimatum is coming after the first sitting of the pro-Wike House on Monday.

Also, the other House led by Victor Oko-Jumbo had a parallel sitting.

It is worth recalling that Gov. Fubara had earlier presented the budget to the House loyal to him when his present Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, was the Speaker.

Ehie and his other pro-Fubara lawmakers passed the budget estimates, and the governor subsequently signed the bill into law.

Governor Fubara had stated that the budget is aimed at promoting economic development, inclusive growth, and addressing socio-economic inequality in the state.