Umahi Slam Suspension On Land’s Commissioner, SSA On Education Over Negligence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi State Governor , Engr. Dave Nweze David Umahi, has approved the suspension of the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru and the Senior Special Assistant, (SSA) on Education, Dr Obianuju Alo for one month over negligence and dereliction of duty.

The statement issued Friday and signed by Secretary to the state government SSG/ Coordinating Commissioner, Mr. Ugbala, said the suspension is a “working suspension” and is with immediate effect.

It read thus” Following the directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru and SSA to Governor on Education, Dr Obianuju Alo are hereby directed to proceed on one-month working suspension, with immediate effect.

“The working suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.

“All concerned are requested to take note and ensure strict compliance to this directive.

African Examiner recalls that governor Umahi, has since his ongoing second term in office, suspended and recalled no fewer than fifty of his Aides, including members of the State Executive Council.