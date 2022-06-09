Tinubu To Meet APC Govs As Search For Running Mate Begins

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday began the search for their running mates.

The spokesman for the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Mr Bayo Onanuga, in an interview, said the APC presidential candidate would meet the APC governors whom he said would pick the former Lagos State governor’s running mate. It was also gathered that Tinubu would meet party leaders, including the National Chairman,

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, before the end of the week.

As Tinubu began the search for his running mate, Atiku on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the PDP governors in Abuja with a view to picking the party’s vice presidential candidate.