Sammie Okposo’s Daughter Speaks On Loss Of Her Dad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alula Okposo, the daughter of the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo, has opened up concerning her father’s death.

African Examiner recalls that the 51-year-old musician died in his sleep on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alula mourned her late father saying that his demise made her feel blank.

She wrote: “The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper …. just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes, God knows best because I know your definitely jamming with the angels , changing it for them , letting them know say Na your voice bad pass … anyways make we leave story for writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP”

African Examiner writes that the family had earlier released the details of Okposo’s final rites as the singer would be buried at a private ceremony on December 15.