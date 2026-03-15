Sanusi Reflects on Dethronement, Says Faith Sustained Him

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Muhammadu Sanusi II says his years away from Kano after his dethronement as emir helped him avoid possible humiliation and allowed him to pursue further academic work.

Sanusi spoke about resilience during difficult times at the Fola Adeola annual Ramadan lecture.

Reflecting on his experiences, the monarch said people often wrongly attribute power and success to individuals instead of recognising that circumstances are ultimately changed by God’s will.

Using his own life as an example, Sanusi said his faith in God helped him endure the challenges he faced after his removal as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and later as emir.

He warned against humiliating oneself in pursuit of favour from powerful people, stressing that fortunes can change with time.

“Too often in our lives, we attribute things to human beings, but they are all created,” he said.

“Remembering that situations are not permanent, that Allah changes your circumstances, helps you cope and conduct yourself.

“I’ve seen people who beg, cringe, and bow to human beings. They humiliate themselves because they feel this person is the one who holds the path to their position.”

Sanusi said his personal experiences show how circumstances can change.

“I was suspended from being governor of central bank. Three months later, I became an emir,” he said.

“Several years ago I was removed as emir; four years later, I came back. I’m now in the same palace, I’m on my throne. Yes, there are challenges but at the end of the day you hold on to God. You don’t panic.

“I think of all the things that could have happened if I was in Kano in the last four years — the humiliation I could have faced, the people I would have had to deal with, the people I would have had to report to — but God was so merciful, so kind. He took me away from that. He gave me a chance; I went and did a PhD and I’m back.”

Sanusi added that losing positions should not be seen as the end of one’s life or purpose.

“If I’m taken away from positions, it’s not a big deal. At the end of the day, I ask myself, have I done anything to offend God?” he said.

“It’s better for you to leave there and keep to your principles than to stay there and earn the wrath of Allah.”

Sanusi served as CBN governor from 2009 to 2014. He was later dethroned as emir in 2020 by former Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje, before being reinstated in 2024 by the current governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.