Sanusi, Bayero Hold Parallel Friday Prayers In Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Police Command has commended residents for their peaceful behaviour as Emirs Muhammad Sanusi II and Aminu Bayero presided over Friday prayers simultaneously in Kano.

Both Emirs are laying claim to the throne. While Sanisu was reinstated by Gov. Abba Yusuf, Bayero is contesting his dethronement in the court.

The city of Kano was predicted to witness clashes between the supporters of the two parties with the police warning potential trouble makers to stay away from Kano.

While Sanusi led at the Central Mosque, Bayero, observed his prayers at the Nasarawa Palace.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Friday, that prayers conducted in a peaceful atmosphere across the 44 LGAs of the state.

“I am very pleased with the orderly manner faithful residents conducted themselves before, during and after the prayer’s without rancour in all parts of the state.

The Commissioner praised residents for their cooperation with police personnel deployed in and outside the metropolis, which resulted in zero crime being recorded.

He appealed to residents to continue cooperating with the police to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

“This is a testament to the effective collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

“The police command looks forward to continued partnership in maintaining peace and order in the state”, he said. (NAN)