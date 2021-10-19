SCAM ALERT: NNPC Disclaims Fake 50th Anniversary Quiz Contest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The NNPC on Tuesday disowned a fake quiz competition trending online which claims to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

In the purported quiz contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to answer four questions on their knowledge of the Corporation, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning some cash reward of up to N30,000.

The NNPC wishes to state categorically that it has nothing to do with the purported 50th anniversary quiz contest.
























