Serve Nigeria, Not Regions Or States, Tinubu Tells Newly Sworn-in Ministers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged newly inaugurated ministers to prioritize the interests and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse population, above any regional or state-specific considerations.

Tinubu spoke during the swearing in of 45 ministers that had been screened and confirmed by the National Assembly at the State House Conference Centre.

The President underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that would significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu declared, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers

“This is all about the cohesion and work of a great team, and I believe we now have it. It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility. In this moment of abundant promise and peril in equal measure, all of you that have been sworn in have been called to distinguish yourselves. Nigerians are highly expectant of excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency,” he said.

The President stressed that he would hold them to the standard that his administration promised Nigerians.

He noted that the highest obligation expected of the ministers was to restore public faith in government so that people can once again believe that the right hands in government can show.

The President stated that with the calibre of people in his cabinet as ministers, he believed the government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of the country.

The President also reminded the new ministers that they can not disappoint Nigerians, who expect them to serve with integrity, dignity and competence to actualize the Renewed Hope manifesto of the administration—failing which he will not hesitate to take necessary remedial measures.

“As your country honours you today, you must each work to make yourselves worthy in the eyes of God and our entire nation’s people. Your highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that our people can once again believe that government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of all citizens of this great country,” President Tinubu said, while congratulating each of the ministers and welcoming them to “the Administration of Renewed Hope.”

He further affirmed that the newly appointed ministers were selected based on their track records of excellence in both the public and private sectors, noting their effective representation of the rich diversity present within Nigeria.

Expressing his wishes for the success of the cabinet members in the discharge of their duties, the President invoked a metaphor of a journey, in which he is the driver of a vehicle, along with all Nigerians as passengers.

“In this new assignment, we are in this boat together, even if it is a vehicle, I am the driver. The entire nation sits watchful, as you and I navigate this vehicle. We must hold each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians”, he said

Those sworn in yesterday were Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Minister of Education Tahir Maman.

Also sworn in were Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of State (Oil), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

Others were Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh.

Tinubu also sworn-in Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, Minister of Transportation, Alkali Sa’id, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, and Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

Also sworn in were minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmud, Minister of Housing and Urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu were also sworn-in

Those who also took oath of office were Minister of State Education, Yusuf Sunumu, Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, and Minister of State Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim.

The rest were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, Minister of State Environment, Ishak Salako, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.





