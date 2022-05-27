Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Band Partner Roland Corporation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 band have sealed a partnership with Roland Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of electronic musical instruments and professional audio and video gears.

African Examiner was reliably informed that though details of the partnership deal have not been revealed to the public, it was welcomed by Sen Kuti and members of his band.

Speaking through his Business and Communications Manager, Ayo Moses Ogedengbe, the CEO of the band, Seun Anikulapo Kuti, said that “details of the agreement between Roland and his band will remain confidential in line with contract terms, even though it is a welcome development as the band returns to touring again following its two-year covid-19 induced break.”

According to Jamie Franklin, artist relations manager at Roland, “Our brand is proud to start a relationship with Seun Kuti and the Egypt 80 band.

It was inevitable that Seun would become a musical legend like his father, Fela, and his brother Femi. Coming from a pioneering family of Afrobeat which took the African sound to new heights, Seun is a polymath in both music and life. Watch this space for performances featuring the latest Roland and BOSS products, starting with the Glastonbury festival in June.” Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 is the combination of two generations of musicians. Seun, Fela’s youngest son had shown an interest in his father’s music from the age of five, and at nine began opening Fela’sshows, singing a select group of songs with Egypt 80 before his dad took the stage.

After Fela passed on in 1997, Seun, in fulfillment of his father’s wishes, assumed the mantle as head of Egypt 80 at 14, and consequently its CEO.

The band will be embarking on its first European tour since COVID-19 on May 31, 2022, and commence its United States tour on July 1st, 2022.